Bhima-Koregaon violence: NCP fumes after MP says he supports prime accused

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale, left his party fuming on Friday after he lent his support to Sambhaji Bhide, one of the prime accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

After the incident, which led to tensions among communities in the state, Bhosale — the 13th descendent of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj — said Bhide had nothing to do with the controversy.

“Bhide is like a father figure to me. I respect him and will continue to do so. He has nothing to do with all this. Those who are making allegations are unworthy of saying anything against him. He has a PhD in Physics and is a great person. The authorities should have thought twice before registering a case under the Atrocities Act against him,” Bhosale told a Marathi channel.

Bhosale added that Milind Ekbote, another accused in the case, was his friend and had advised him not to make provocative statements.

His statement comes at a time when NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been blaming fringe groups for the clashes at Pune. Pawar also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government for failing to handle the situation.

“Thousands of people gather at Bhima-Koregaon every year,and it has no history of violence. Anticipating a large gathering on the occasion of the bicentenary, the authorities should have taken due precautions,” Pawar had said.