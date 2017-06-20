Bhojpuri actor found dead in Mumbai flat: 5 things we know about the case

A 29-year-old actor was found dead at her Juhu residence on Monday noon. The police said it was a case of suicide.

1. According to the DN Nagar police, Anjali Shrivastava has appeared in a few Bhojpuri films. She was, however, not doing well in her career, her friends told the police.

2. Shrivastava lived in Parimal Society in Juhu. The police have not found a suicide note. “We are investigating the possible reasons why she may have killed herself and at what time the incident took place,” said DCP Rashmi Karandikar.

3. Her relatives had called her several times since Sunday but she had not responded. They alerted her landlord on Monday. Her landlord used a spare key to open the door to her rented room on the fifth floor of the building to find her hanging body. He then alerted the police control room.

4. The building’s watchman told the police that he had last seen her on Saturday night. Shrivastava has been staying in the building for two years. Her phone was switched off. The police are looking for access to the data on her mobile phone, which is password protected.

5. Senior police inspector, Vasant Pingle of DN Nagar police station said, “We informed her parents and they are coming on Tuesday.” Her parents are in Allahabad and were expected later today.

Read: Bhojpuri actor found dead at Mumbai home