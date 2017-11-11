Bhojpuri film director hangs himself in Mumbai over mounting debts

A Bhojpuri film producer-director allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his Mira Road flat late on Thursday .

Shamshad Ahmed’s movie Swarg is scheduled to be released this month. The Naya Nagar police are yet to ascertain the reason behind his suicide. However, a source said mounting debts could have pushed him to take the extreme step. The police have registered an accidental death report.

Ahmed’s body was found hanging by his wife in their apartment located at New Saloni Heights at Lodha Complex in Mira Road. His wife was said to be out when he allegedly hanged himself using his wife’s dupatta.​

An official said, “Ahmed also known as Shaad hanged himself from the kitchen fan. He was well known for his films such as “Eak Laila, Teen Chaila” and “Bhail Tohra Se Pyaar”.

“Swarg” produced by Ahmed was scheduled to be released in the third week of this month.