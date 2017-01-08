Bhujbal wants no action against Sena workers in 1997 vandalism case

Deposing before a magistrate court in a 1997 case against Shiv Sena workers for vandalising his official residence, former deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday asked the judge to take no action against the accused.

“As many as 32 people were made accused. But over a period, several accused have died. Only eight accused appeared before the court. Bhujbal refused to identify the accused and pleaded that they be let off,” Bansod said

Under heavy police protection, the NCP leader was brought from the Arthur Road jail, where he is lodged in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case, to the Esplanade court.

“In 2008, he (Bhujbal) had settled all his disputes with Sena founder Bal Thackeray. As he had withdrawn a defamation case filed against the senior Sena members and party mouthpiece Saamana, he doesn’t want the accused to suffer more,” Bhujbal counsel, Mangesh Bansod, told the court.

The case is related to the killing of 10 Dalit people in a police firing during a protest at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar against the desecration of the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

After the tragedy, Bhujbal, the then leader of opposition, had made several speeches against the ruling BJP-Sena combine, which provoked Sena members to attack his official residence.

