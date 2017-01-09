Big B flags off Road Safety Week in Mumbai

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan joined hands with Mumbai police and Highway police to flag off the Road Safety Week in Mumbai on Monday. Bachchan said he was greatly influenced by the work of traffic police and downloaded the traffic’s MTP application even before the panel discussion ended.

Bachchan was accompanied by police commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar, joint commissioner of police (Law and order) Deven Bharti, joint commissioner of police (Traffic) chief Milind Bharambe and Maharashtra highway police chief RK Padmanabhan.

“I have installed the app now to see how it works. Next time, if I see someone violating a traffic rule, I will snap their photo and complain,” Bachchan told the audience at the NCPA.

Recounting his personal experiences of traffic violations, the veteran actor said, “I once saw a man jump a red light. So, after the signal turned green, I chased him and asked him why he jumped the signal. He said sorry followed by a request to take a selfie. Many motorists race behind vehicles of celebrities just to take a selfie with them. This is dangerous. Don’t do that.”

He added, “The traffic situation of the country speaks a lot of its law-abiding nature. I think the day is not far when a foreigner will come here and see how organized we are.”

