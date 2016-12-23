Shivaji memorial: Mumbai bike rally begins, may bring traffic to a halt on Eastern Express Highway

Ahead of the stone-laying foundation ceremony of the Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial on Saturday, a bike rally, which is underway, has affected the vehicular traffic from Dadar TT flyover to Sion. Heavy traffic is likely along the Eastern Express Highway. Expect an increase in your travel time if you are headed to South Mumbai from the central suburbs.

The rally — carrying, among other things, water brought from several Maharashtra rivers for the bhoomipujan — began from Chembur on Friday.

Officials said the rally is moving smoothly; however, around 1 pm, heavy traffic congestion was reported from Dadar.

The procession started from Chembur at Shivaji Chowk and will end at the Gateway of India. Traffic policemen have made arrangements to manage traffic.

The rally is currently moving from Dadar and will next reach Hindmata. The bike rally has already crossed from Suman Nagar junction and Sion. According to Mumbai traffic police, it is following the route along the Eastern Express Highway.

From Hindmata, it will move along Lalbaug Flyover and then via Chinchpokli area towards Arthur Road at Saat Rasta. It will then travel from Opera House up to BMC headquarters junction at Fort. From the BMC headquarters, it will trace Kala Ghoda and stop at the Gateway of India.

Traffic officials said it can take anything between an hour to two hours until the rally reaches the final stop.

