Biker crushed under bus in Thane dies while being rushed to Mumbai hospital

Dec 26, 2016
The mishap took place on the Ghodbunder Road around 1.30 pm on Monday. (File Photo For Representation )

A 35-year-old Mulund resident, who was heading towards Mumbai via Ghodbunder Road, lost his life after his motorcycle skid and he came down under the rear wheel of a Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus heading towards Borivli. The incident took place near Anand Nagar at 1.30 pm on Monday. The deceased was identified as Umesh Tambe.

Santosh Kadam, regional disaster management official, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “We reached the spot immediately after being informed about the accident and rushed the victim to Thane civil hospital. Doctors there recommended that Tambe be shifted to Sir JJ hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the ambulance while being shifted.”

While the officials belive the accident couldn’t have occurred due to overspeeding, as there is heavy traffic on the Ghodbunder Road owing to the ongoing work, they suspect Tambe’s bike must have hit a pothole before skidding. Investigation is on to exact the reason.

Tempo driver dies on the spot following accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

