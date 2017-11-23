Biker loses control over vehicle after car zooms past him in Mumbai, hits divider, dies

A 23-year-old biker died after he lost control on the vehicle when a car zoomed past him and hit a divider in Bhandup on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Wednesday.

Siddhesh Sonawane, 23, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was near Bhandup lake when the accident occurred at around 2pm on the south-bound stretch of the highway, which has witnessed many fatal accidents in the past. Sonawane was going home when a car when past him at a very high speed. The motorcycle veered away and crashed on the divider.

The police are trying to trace the accused based on details provided by eye witness Abhishek Kamble.

“An eye witness saw the incident and described the car to us. Efforts are on to trace the driver,” said Sanjay More, senior police inspector, Vikhroli police station. “After the accident, people rushed Sonawane to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Kamble went to the hospital and met Sonawane’s relatives and told them about the car.”

The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to find the unidentified car driver who absconded without rendering any help to Sonawane. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 134 A and B (escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The accident occurred three days after a police constable died after being knocked down by a BEST bus at Bhandup on the EEH. On Sunday morning, Sachin Mahadik, 35, who was attached with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Thane, died when he sustained injuries after falling from the bike. Mahadik had recently cleared prelim examination to become a police sub-inspector and was heading for classes with another police constable when he met with an accident.