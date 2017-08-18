Bikers who chased Mumbai woman at night, passed lewd comments study in college, arrested

The Amboli police arrested two men who stalked a journalist for almost 3km at 1 am on Thursday. The accused men were traced within two hours after the case was registered, said officials.

The accused – identified as Clifford Samuel, 25, and Sagar Singh, 21 – are residents of Marol, Andheri (East).

The incident came to light when the complainant, Asira Tarannum, 25, tweeted the bikers’ photographs and alerted the police.

Mumbai police spokesperson Rashmi Karandikar confirmed the arrests.

Around 1am, Tarannum was at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri (West) waiting for an auto-rickshaw to head home after finishing a work assignment.

When she got into the auto, the accused started riding parallel to her vehicle. They started passing obscene remarks, lewd comments and singing songs looking at her. The accused even tried to get the driver to stop the autorickshaw.

Even as Tarannum took their photos, they laughed. She then called the Mumbai police control room, who assisted her in taking a route near the police checkpoint. However, when she reached the Juhu Circle, the accused fled on seeing cops.

Singh, an SYBCOM, student was riding the bike, while Samuel, a TYBSCIT student, was riding pillion. Singh lives near Gamdevi lake and Samuel is a resident of Military Road in Marol.

Tarannum approached the Amboli police on Thursday evening and after her statement was recorded, a team led by assistant inspector Daya Nayak traced the bikers to their local residence and nabbed them.