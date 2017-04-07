Bill to regulate Ola and Uber cab operations, tariff passed in Maharashtra

App-based cabs firms Ola and Uber will no longer be able to get away with tariff as the state government will now regulate operations of aggregators including their tariff. The state has also decided to protect good samaritans, who try to help road accident victims and are caught in legal battles in case the victims die or receive major injuries. All these are part of the new legislation cleared by the state Assembly.

The bill aims to regulate safety measures also makes computerized test for learners’ license for driving, refresher course for drivers who caused someone’s death and certificate for eye sight for people aged above 50, mandatory.

The Maharashtra Transport and Roads Safety Act, which was passed in the state Assembly on Thursday, says app-based aggregators have to be registered with Regional Transport Authority (RTA). “The offenders shall be punished with imprisonment for a maximum term of three months or a maximum fine of Rs 25,000 or both,” says the Act.

“A good samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury or death of a road accident victim that resulted with his or her negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance,” it added. However, the state government may adopt a procedure for questioning or examination of the good Samaritan and disclosure of his personal information in such matter. The bill is expected to be cleared by Upper House on Friday.

It also provides protection to officials who in good faith tried to help road accident victim, by not starting any legal proceedings against them.

Honk no more!

The bill will also puts restrictions on use of horns. The bill says the driver shall not honk needlessly or continuously or in silence zones, not use multi-toned horns that give a harsh, shrill or alarming noise. It lets the state regulate decibel level of ambulance sirens.

