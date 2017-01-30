BJP equally responsible for corruption in Mumbai civic body: Supriya Sule

Member of Parliament and senior NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “I think the BJP is equally responsible for the corruption in the BMC in all these years. They were partners in crime. Why doesn’t BJP talk about corruption in the last 22 years,” Sule said while talking about BJP’s split with Shiv Sena and the former’s allegations against its ally over corruption.

Sule during a candid chat at the HT office also questioned BJP for saying that all only the Sena is causing corruption and not them and termed the split a move about ‘high-morality politics’.

“I don’t believe in this theory. If my municipal corporator will make money, I will be equally responsible for that. You can’t say that I am sorry, I am clean but my guy is corrupt and I am looking the other way. I don’t take this extra high morality ways to escape from the responsibility,” Sule said taking on BJP. Sule and Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir interacted with the Hindustan Times journalists ahead of the Mumbai civic polls.

In the run up to the Mumbai civic elections, Sena and BJP are locked in a bitter tussle and have been blaming each other over allegations of corruption in the civic body.

“This election is not only about bickering between some people and calling goons to each other. I am really concerned about the kind of governance they are going to give us. We really need an alternative. They are only calling each other corrupt. What should I do as a citizen.? After getting shocked and disappointed, who do I turn to? We, the Congress and the NCP, had never called each other corrupt and criminals,” Sule said.

