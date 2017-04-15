BJP leaders in Maharashtra oppose Narayan Rane’s entry

Several BJP leaders came out against Narayan Rane’s rumoured entry to the party on Thursday. Former BJP MLA and president of the party’s Sindhudurg unit Pramod Jathar openly opposed the move.The opposition came a day after Rane met BJP chief Amit Shah in Ahmedabad in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“I have told party leadership, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari about my displeasure with the induction. The party is not going to benefit from him, but Rane will reap personal benefits. If party really wants to strengthen its base in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, it should stand by its local leaders. Almost all local leaders from the party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are against Rane’s induction,” he said.

Several BJP leaders are worried that the party’s image will take a beating if Rane joins the BJP. They also said that Rane was losing support. He lost the 2014 Assembly elections from Kudal constituency. A year later, he contested the by elections against the Shiv Sena in Bandra and lost again.

The state-level party leadership is also divided over Rane’s admission to its fold . CM Fadnavis is reportedly against the idea, while state president Raosaheb Danve and Gadkari are in favour of the move.

