BJP leaders in Mumbai ignore Narendra Modi’s advice, bag seats for their kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to his leaders, asking them not to seek poll tickets for their relatives notwithstanding, leaders in the Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party, including MP Kirit Somaiya and state minister Vidya Thakur, have ensured their sons get tickets.

Somaiya managed to get a ticket for his son, Neil, from ward 108 in Mulund.

Thakur ensured the party nominated her son Deepak in ward 50 in Goregaon.

Senior party MLA Raj Purohit’s son Aakash was fielded by the party from ward 221 in Kalbadevi.

The leaders — who have been criticising other parties for dynastic rule — however sought to justify their actions claiming their sons were given tickets on merit.

Raj Purohit said his son has been active in politics. “My son applied for a ticket and he was selected by the BJP core committee. I have not recommended his ticket,” Purohit said.

“Modiji’s message was that tickets should not be given to those relatives who are inactive. Here, my son has been doing work from the past 15 years,” he said.

Recommending names of relatives for party tickets was seen in all political parties.

The Sena too has not been free of dynastic politics. Sena’s senior local leader Mahesh Sawant raised a flag of rebellion after a ticket was announced for Samadhan Sarvankar, the son of Mahim legislator Sada Sarvankar.

In the Nationalist Congress Party, three relatives of NCP leader Nawab Malik filed nominations on Thursday. Malik’s daughter Saeeda from ward 165, sister Dr Saida Khan from 168 and brother Captain Malik from 170 are all in the fray for the polls.

However, state labour minister Sambhaji Nilengekar Patil, is an exception, as he rejected party workers’ request to nominate his brother, Arvind Patil, as a candidate for the ZP elections in Latur.

Nilangekar, who had contested on a BJP ticket against his grandfather and former CM Shivaji Patil Nilangekar, took the decision inspired by Prime Minister Modi, who is against dynasty politics.

Significantly, Modi had last month asked BJP members not to seek tickets for their relatives.

However, leaders across the nation, in states going to polls, have not heeded.

In Uttar Pradesh too, many top BJP leaders have accommodated their family members in candidate lists.

