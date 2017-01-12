BJP-led panel gives nod to Thackeray memorial plan

As the dates for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections were announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led improvement committee approved the proposal to build Bal Thackeray memorial at the mayor’s bungalow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The state government issued an ordinance for the memorial last week. The move is seen to be politically significant, with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wanting to appease the ruling partner ahead of the BMC elections.

The ordinance was issued by the urban development department, which comes under the chief minister. According to the proposal, no construction will be permitted inside the heritage bungalow for the memorial. No renovation can be undertaken without the permission of the municipal commissioner.

The Congress and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had objected to the government’s decision to convert the mayor’s bungalow into a memorial, terming it a poll tactic. “According to the Supreme Court ruling, a memorial cannot be constructed on government bungalows. This proposal will not go through. It is a temporary arrangement by the BJP to please the Sena,” said Mohsin Haider, a Congress corporator.

According to the existing provision, the BMC cannot sell, lease or transfer any plot at less than the market value. But with the ordinance, the BMC will be able to lease the up-market plot for the memorial at nominal rates.

