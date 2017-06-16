BJP president Amit Shah in Mumbai from today, will meet Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday

BJP president Amit Shah’s three-day Mumbai visit starts from today. Shah is scheduled to hold 27 meetings, a majority with a cross section of his party cadre and leaders to review the organisations’s goal posts and preparedness for the next assembly polls.

In view of the crucial upcoming Presidential elections, Shah will meet Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree on Sunday. However, the going may not be too easy for Shah, given that the tiger has been sulking since the Brihanmumbai Municiapl Corporation (BMC) polls.

Thackeray is expected to bargain for better seats in the cabinet in the next round reshuffle in the state, before getting on board. The meeting will be significant, given that the relations between the allies have only worsened and there continues to be talk of mid-term polls.

Besides political and organisational meetings, Shah will also be meeting with a section of the city’s intellectuals, writers and actors during this visit. He will also hold an interaction with senior editors on day one of his visit, and address a press conference on Saturday.

“The BJP president will have a separate meeting on Friday evening with local actors, and on Sunday evening he will hold an interaction with intellectuals and writers. This is how Amit bhai normally organises his state visits. He wants to get a pulse of what people are saying and hearing,’’ said a party functionary.

Within the state BJP, party functionaries and leaders slated to meet the president have been asked to work, and present to him the work undertaken by them so far. For instance, every minister will have to present important decisions or projects undertaken by them. Party functionaries will have to outline status organisational programmes and initiatives like `Sampark Abhiyan’ – farmers outreach programme across 46,000 state villages.

The ongoing discussion on loan waiver is likely to get discussed by Shah as will be the state of the saffron alliance. These discussions may be, however, reserved for smaller group of senior party leaders.