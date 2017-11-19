BJP released Hardik ‘sex CD’ to hide weakness, lack of development in Gujarat, says Shiv Sena

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray stood by Patidar leader Hardik Patel in the sex CD leak case, the Shiv Sena slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for resorting to “low level” politics in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The party said the BJP allegedly leaked the sex CD of the leader because it could not counter him.

Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said the BJP has resorted to such tactics to divert attention from the government’s failure in Gujarat. “The Patidar leader in Gujarat has been criticising the BJP. They know they can’t counter his criticism logically, so they came out with the ‘CD’. Such immature things are done to hide weaknesses and the fact that there has been no vikas (development) in Gujarat under the BJP rule,” Raut wrote in his column, referring to the CD allegedly featuring Patel.

The Sena, which is a key constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will contest around 60 seats in the Gujarat polls slated to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

The majority view in the BJP is the Sena is contesting the forthcoming elections in Gujarat to put the BJP in an embarrassing situation by dividing votes.

Raut slammed the BJP for its double-standards for initiating an inquiry against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, while inducting former Trinamool Congress Party leader Mukul Roy, who is accused in the Saradha chit fund scam. “Had this been done by the Congress, the BJP and the media would have collectively criticised the party. Patel’s CD being aired on news channels is an example of yellow journalism. How is his sex CD a campaigning tool? I had objected a similar slander campaign against Narendra Modi, when it was being said that he does not live with his wife,” Raut wrote.

In a scathing attack on its saffron ally, the Sena leader said, “Saints and Mahatmas are criticised even after they are dead. Even today people ridicule Mahatma Gandhi’s experiments with Brahmacharya (celibacy). A picture of Pandit Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten smoking a cigarette together is still being published and Nehru is being defamed for it. Had the BJP been around then, they would have circulated a CD about these tops leaders too.”