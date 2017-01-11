BJP welcomes another alleged criminal in Pune

At a time when zilla parishad elections are on the cards, the Pune unit of the BJP has once again accommodated an alleged criminal.

Vitthal Shelar from Urwade village in Mulshi tehsil, has been booked for murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion. He was booked under MCOCA in 2014 but was released on bail four months ago.

He was appointed as the party’s youth wing president. Guardian minister Girish Bapat and party district president Bala Bhegde were present on the occasion. Neither Bapat nor Bhegde were available for comment.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Raosaheb Danwe , while talking to the media in Nanded, said, “The party never entertains criminals. We will take action if someone is found guilty by the court”. Congress has condemned this move saying the BJP is honouring hardened criminals by inducting them to the fold.

Shelar will be in-charge of Mulshi, Maval and Bhor tehsils in Pune. All the areas are either dominated by NCP or Congress . This is the second time the BJP has accommodated an alleged criminal. Two months ago, gangster Baba Bodke joined the party.

Also read

CM Devendra Fadnavis’ photograph with a criminal triggers controversy

BJP legislator who called Rahul Gandhi traitor is a history-sheeter