BJP will contest all seats in 2019 Maharashtra polls: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah indicated the party will fight the 2019 Assembly polls in the state on its own, “contesting each and every seat with its full strength”.

Shah’s statement came a day before his meeting with ally Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

At a press conference at Dadar, Shah went on to say he was confident the Devendra Fadnavis government would complete its five-year term and ruled out mid-term polls in Maharashtra.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Mumbai as a part of his countrywide tour to expand the party organisation ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Right now, we have decided to strengthen our party. The rest will be decided later. BJP will contest each and every seat with its full strength,” said Shah, when he was asked about his party’s efforts to win an absolute majority in the state’s 288-member house. BJP currently has 122 legislators in the state Assembly, 23 short of a clear majority.

Shah will meet Thackeray at his Bandra residence Matoshree on Sunday, to get the Sena’s support for the NDA’s Presidential candidate (polls are on July 17).

But the BJP president avoided talking about the Sena and said he was not going reveal the allies’ “andar ki baat”.

The relations between the allies have been choppy, especially after the Mumbai civic polls. It is now an open secret the parties want to fight the next polls separately.

Sources told HT the Sena wanted Shah to discuss the BJP’s names for the Presidential polls with them first, and then ask for support.

Shah also ducked questions on Sena suggesting agricultural economist M S Swaminathan for the President.

He simply said anyone can make suggestions, including the press.

On chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ mid-term polls statement, Shah said it was taken out of context. “He had said if there are midterm polls, we are ready...can we run away if there are elections tomorrow ? We will have to fight and win the elections if such a situation arises. But, let me tell you the Devendra Fadnavis government will last its full term of five years,’’ said Shah.

The Fadnavis government came in for praise too, with the BJP president pointing out that it handled the farmers issue sensitively.

“I am not here to review the performance of every minister but I can say the Maharashtra government has been doing good work,” Shah said.

“The agriculture growth in the state has increased in the tenure of this government from negative 8 to 20, which is commendable. The issue of farmers has also been handled sensitively,” he said.

“However, that is such a huge crater left behind by the earlier government that how much ever it gets filled, some work will always remain,’’ the BJP president said