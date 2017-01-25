BJP worker’s mysterious death: Mumbai cops still groping in the dark

The Vasai police are yet to solve the case of mysterious death of a 58-year-old steel trader and local BJP member, who had gone missing on January 18.

His body was found in a drain on January 21, following which an accidental death report (ADR) was registered.

Kishore Purohit, a resident of Sun City, Vasai (West), did not return home from his routine morning walk on January 18.

Relatives and friends searched for Purohit the entire day and registered a missing person’s report with the Vasai police on January 19.

Purohit owned a steel manufacturing unit in Vasai.

Two days later, Purohit’s decomposed body was found floating in a drain off Gaas Road and was fished out by fire brigade personnel. His sons identified the body from the clothes Purothit had worn before leaving home for his morning walk on Wednesday .

“Purohit was a mild-mannered person, who helped locals with medical aid and was an active BJP member in the area. He had no enemies,” said Prakash Lodhia, a senior BJP worker from the area.

An officer from Vasai police station said an ADR was registered as they suspect Purohit of slipping into the drain and drowning.

“But we are investigating the case from all possible angles, and also scrutinising his call detail record (CDR),” said an official from Vasai police station.

