Blaze guts Bhiwandi godown complex in Mumbai

A major fire, caused by a short circuit, broke out at Sagar Complex in Ovali, Narpoli-Bhiwandi on Wednesday morning.

According to the Narpoli police, 11 godowns were gutted in the fire. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

More than a dozen fire tenders were brought in from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, and other neighbouring areas.

The fire, which started at 10.15 am, was brought under control by 6.45 pm.

Areas with a radius of 2 kilometres were covered by a thick smoke layer.

A police officer from Narpoli said, “In the morning, a few employees noticed the smoke from the godown and alerted us. We then immediately alerted the fire brigade and the ambulance.”