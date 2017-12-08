BMC considers connecting Carter Road promenade to Joggers’ Park in Mumbai

Soon, people in Bandra may have a longer stretch to walk and jog on. The Mumbai civic body is considering connecting Carter Road promenade and Joggers’ Park, which are adjacent to each other, through a pedestrian path. This would increase the length of the track to 2.2km from the present 1.6km.

The idea has been mooted by Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. If the plan works out, a 550-metre-long path will connect the two popular spots.

In a tweet on Friday, Thackeray said he has submitted the plan to Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta. “The park is separated from the promenade by a mere 10 minutes. If combined, the peripheral length for walkers, joggers, and tourists will be 2.2km,” his proposal said.

Have submitted a plan to the Mayor & Municipal Commissioner to create a pedestrian connector betn Jogger’s Park and Carter Road (divided by roughly 10m) that will extend the jogging way from 1.6 km to 2.2 km. Just a small intervention planned by my friend Alan.@AJARCHITECTSS pic.twitter.com/OByxQCt8yQ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 7, 2017

The scenic Carter Road promenade is maintained by Bandra Residents Association. The plan to extend the promenade was originally proposed by AJ Architects, a city-based landscape design firm.