 BMC considers connecting Carter Road promenade to Joggers' Park in Mumbai
BMC considers connecting Carter Road promenade to Joggers’ Park in Mumbai

Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has mooted the idea to link the two spots in Bandra frequented by walkers and joggers

mumbai Updated: Dec 08, 2017 12:36 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
If the plan works out, a 550-metre-long path will connect Carter Road promenade (above) to Joggers’ Park.
If the plan works out, a 550-metre-long path will connect Carter Road promenade (above) to Joggers’ Park.(HT File Photo)

Soon, people in Bandra may have a longer stretch to walk and jog on. The Mumbai civic body is considering connecting Carter Road promenade and Joggers’ Park, which are adjacent to each other, through a pedestrian path. This would increase the length of the track to 2.2km from the present 1.6km.

The idea has been mooted by Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. If the plan works out, a 550-metre-long path will connect the two popular spots.

In a tweet on Friday, Thackeray said he has submitted the plan to Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta. “The park is separated from the promenade by a mere 10 minutes. If combined, the peripheral length for walkers, joggers, and tourists will be 2.2km,” his proposal said.

The scenic Carter Road promenade is maintained by Bandra Residents Association. The plan to extend the promenade was originally proposed by AJ Architects, a city-based landscape design firm.

