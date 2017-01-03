BMC demolishes illegal addition to Arjun Kapoor’s home

Civic body officials demolished the illegal addition made to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s residence at Raheja Orchid in Juhu. The officials of K (west) ward will now work out the expenses that they incurred for the demolition and collect it from the actor.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had recently decided to take action against the modifications made to the apartment’s terrace, to be converted into a 30x16 square feet gym. They reached Kapoor’s residence on Thursday where his staff was dismantling gym equipment and thereafter, demolished the structure.

Parag Masurkar, assistant municipal commissioner of K (west) ward said, “We demolished the illegal structure on the terrace around 6pm on Monday and the terrace is now open.”

According to civic sources, a show-cause notice was sent to the actor in March and the decision to demolish the structure was taken in July. However, towards the end of December, the actor was asked to allow civic officials into his premises to demolish the structure.

The civic body had issued a notice for illegally constructing a window wall and a metal sheet in the form of roof over his terrace. The demolition was carried out over four days.

