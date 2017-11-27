BMC general body mulls tax benefits for green buildings in Mumbai

The civic body’s general body on Monday passed a notice of motion moved by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator to incentivise all ‘green buildings’ on Monday.

The proposal, put forth by Versova corporator Rohan Rathod, focuses on the benefits of using rainwater and solar energy for daily consumption. “Builders should be given incentives such as tax discounts for constructing green buildings,” said Rathod, who is also the vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Mumbai unit, adding, “This will give the city more eco-friendly buildings, with increased water supply and cheap electricity.”

After accepting a notice of motion, a detailed report is prepared. The proposal may be moved by the BMC only after the administration looks at its feasibility.

Rakhi Jadhav, NCP leader, said, “Although it may take years, such a change would be beneficial for all as old buildings in Mumbai that face severe water shortage. Tax-payers will benefit as well.”

Ravi Raja, leader of opposition in the corporation and Congress corporator, told HT the proposal should be taken up for discussion as soon as possible as it is important for all citizens.