BMC official suspended for a day not evicting Dadar hawkers

A G North ward (Dadar) official from the licence department was suspended for a day, following complaints that he failed to act against unauthorised hawkers.



Resident said the hawkers were occuping an area within 150m of the Dadar railway station.

Even though Ramakant Biradar, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, was on duty at the time, and parked meters away from the spot, he failed to act, they said.

They complained to MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, who then approached the G North ward office with a photograph. Following this, Biradar was suspended for a day.