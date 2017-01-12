BMC poll dates announced, citizens list their demands for the next five years

Good roads, better water supply , sewerage schemes, and garbage management — ahead of February’s elections, these are the development works a citizen’s group says it expects the BMC to undertake in 2017-2022.

The Mumbai Vikas Samiti (MVS) prepared a charter with 13 such demands on Wednesday, the day the state election commission announced the poll dates.

MVS, formed by retired engineers, said it created the charter for citizens. “We have created the charter as we want citizens to know what to expect from candidates. Candidates too should know what to work towards,” said SN Patankar, convener, MVS. Among their demands is a system to segregate dry and wet waste over the next five years. The MVS has also asked for a 30% implementation of the Development Plan (DP) 2014-34, which is yet to be passed. The BMC’s track-record in implementing the s infrastructure blueprint has been poor. While only 33% of the 1991 DP was implemented, this number was 18% in 1964.

The MVS also released a 90-page report on the civic body’s performance in the past five years. In terms of water supply management, the report points out BMC’s leakage detection cell was not successful. It has demanded the cell be revamped to reduce the water that goes waste owing to theft and leaks.

