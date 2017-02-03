BMC polls 2017: More rebellion likely as filing of nominations ends today

Mumbai is all set for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled on February 21 and so are the political parties for more rebellion as today is the last day for filing nominations.

All the major political parties mainly Shiv Sena and Congress are facing rebellion over distribution of election tickets. Sitting corporators, who were denied candidature, are turning to the rival parties and are entertained as well.

To minimize the damage, no party — Shiv Sena, BJP or Congress — declared its list of candidates till Thursday except Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which does not have strong base in the city. The BJP released its first list early on Friday.

The first list of 115 candidates declared by Congress was later stayed over internal dispute.

No party has been left untouched from the rebellion. On Thursday, two senior Sena corporators Nana Ambole and Mahesh Panchal joined BJP over dispute on candidature. A former Sena corporator Prabhakar Shinde, who was leader of the House, too joined BJP.

A day before two MNS corporators — Chetan Kadam and Deepak Pawar, and Congress corporator, who was also leader of opposition, Devendra Amberkar, joined Sena. Amberkar is not alone, Congress corporators — Yogesh Bhoir too have shifted their loyalties to Sena recently.

On Thursday, another two Congress corporators Vakil Ahmed Shaikh and Neha Vinayak Patil joined NCP after denied candidature from the party. Waqarunnisa Ansari from Congress also recently joined AIMIM over dispute on candidature. Corporators Sandhya Doshi, Savita Pawar and Riddhi Khursange from NCP too had joined Sena in the past.

A senior BJP functionary admitted that this is the first time that political parties are keeping names of candidates so secret. “Till 2012 Sena and BJP were in alliance for contesting BMC elections. Similarly, Congress-NCP also used to contest the polls together except in 2007. But the decision of all major parties to contest on their own has made the electoral battle too critical this time. This has also made available options for corporators to switch sides,” a BJP leader.

So far, BJP has poached 11 corporators from different parties while Sena has incorporated 14 corporators in to its fold.

