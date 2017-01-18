BMC polls: Parties spell war with taglines

It looks like innovative taglines are the way to go this civic polls as major political parties have resorted to various them to drive their campaign for the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

While the ruling Shiv Sena, which pioneered the concept in the 2012 BMC elections with ‘Karun Dakhavale’ (We did it), has now kicked off the new one ‘Did You know’ highlighting its achievements in the last five years, other parties are going out of the way to tear it.

Take the case of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) that launched its new campaign called ‘You should know’, which aims to expose the Sena’s achievements. “An advertisement campaign is going on in the city with a tagline — “Did you know?” So we decided to come out with the facts by launching the “You should know” campaign,” said NCP MP Supriya Sule, who has now become the party’s face in the elections.

The Congress is, in fact, using the same Sena tagline to expose its maker. “We are using their taglines and hashtags to expose their misleading campaign. They have failed in every front, be it roads or providing proper water supply and still claim to be successful. This is what we want to bring before the citizens,” said Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is not too far behind with ‘The time has still not gone’ positioning itself as an alternative choice to the Sena. “Our campaign focuses on the failures of the Sena-BJP government — both at the state and the BMC. It has made life difficult for Mumbaiites,” said MNS corporator Sandeep Deshpande.

All parties have put up hoardings and used the social media to drive home this campaigning blitz.

Political commentators called this a trendy new-age campaigning tool. “This basically appeals to the youth who are now heavily into social media,” said B Venkatesh Kumar, a political expert. However, Kumar calls it a peripheral medium of campaigning. “These are just add-ons and the traditional campaigning methods along with the performance of the candidates matter,” he added.

