BMC sets March 2018 deadline to reduce waste in the city by 6%

Mumbai

Setting the deadline for March 2018, civic chief Ajoy Mehta has ordered all 24 ward officers to prepare plans to reduce the waste generation in their respective wards by 6 percent or 498 tonnes daily. This is in view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) larger goal of reducing waste generation in the city.

At present, the daily wage generated in the city is 7,148 tonnes. Officials have claimed that there has been a considerable improvement in the past few months, as the amount of garbage has dropped by about 1000 metric tonne from an average quantity of 8,722 metric tonne in January this year. In 2015, the waste generated was 9500 metric tonne.

BMC has attributed the success of the campaign to an order it passed in October declaring the discontinuation of garbage collection from bulk generators and housing societies that are over 2000 square feet or produce 100 metric tonnes of waste daily, if they do not segregate the waste.The Environment Protection Act makes it mandatory for housing societies with an area larger than 20,000 square metres to install waste converters on their premises for recycling waste at the source.

Of the 3379 notices that were served to these establishments, the BMC will take action against 249 for failing to abide by the order. It has also apprised the Maharashtra pollution control board against 222 of the 249 establishments.

The move came in the wake of a dumping ground fire and in a bid to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill daily. According to a January 2017 cleanliness survey, Mumbai was ranked the 29th cleanest city.