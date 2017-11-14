BMC starts drive to convince vendors in Mumbai markets not to hand out plastic bags

Don’t be surprised if your vegetable vendor or fish-seller refuses to give you a plastic bag the next time you are out grocery shopping. To cut down on the use of plastic bags, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched an awareness drive to educate vendors of municipal markets about the harmful effects of these bags.

As part of this drive, since last week, a team of civic officials are visiting markets, speaking to vendors and convincing them not to hand out plastic bags. So far, the team has covered markets in Dadar, Vile Parle, and Malad.

The civic body has also put up banners at these markets, urging consumers to refrain from asking for plastic bags.

“This is in line with the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. The BMC wants to make markets plastic-free,” said a civic official, who is part of the drive, who did not wish to be named. “So far the response from vendors has been overwhelming. Most vendors are on board, but they want an alternative. We are suggesting that people use newspaper bags or cloth bags.”

The Maharashtra government intends to ban plastic carry bags in the state from Gudi Padwa, the traditional Maharashtrian New Year, which falls in March next year.