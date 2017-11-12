BMC takes action against housing society in Powai for cutting 7 trees without authorisation

A housing society in Powai has come under fire from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after it hacked down 7 full-grown trees in its compund without permission earlier this year in January. While the civic body filed a police complaint for non-cognizable offense (NC) against the Secretary and Chairman of Jalvayu Vihar CHS (C-wing) in August, the society said it had done nothing wrong and that the trees would have been dangerous for the residents. The BMC conducted the inspection after receiving multiple complaints from social activist and resident of the society Michael Cardoza.

“The trees were leaning and could have posed a serious threat to residents. We have followed the necessary procedure and taken a decision with consent from all the residents,” said Aviraj Singh, secretary of Jalvayu Vihar. Data obtained by HT revealed that the society had taken permission from the BMC in 2015 to cut down 2 kadamb trees, and again in September 2016 to trim 5 other trees.

Assistant municipal commissioner Santoshkumar Dhonde said, “Societies should carry out the tree-cutting work within 1-6 months of getting permission. A complaint has been made against this society and the police shall take action accordingly.” Senior police inspector Anil Pophale of Powai police station said, “An FIR can be filed only after the NC is approved by a magistrate in court. Necessary action will be taken after the court decision.”

According to BMC’s garden department, cutting trees is only permitted if an authorised inspection reveals that the tree is found to be dangerous to either the surroundings or its own health. Cutting or damaging trees or their branches without permission is a punishable offense under the (Urban Areas) Preservation and Protection of Trees Act (1975).