BMC to demolish unauthorised stalls selling Ganpati idols so you can walk on Mumbai’s footpaths

As Ganeshotsav draws nearer, footpaths across Mumbai are dotted with unauthorised hawkers selling idols and decorative items.

Taking cognisance of how pedestrians in Dadar, Elphinstone, Lower Parel, Charni Road and Giraud are finding it difficult to navigate the streets owing to these encroachments, the civic body has launched a crackdown on such hawkers plying in Dadar.

Ramakant Biradar, assistant commissioner of Dadar’s G North ward ordered that 20 shops on Chhabildas Road be demolished on Saturday.

Stalls on Bhavani Shankar Road in Dadar. (HT)

“During Ganeshotsav, is impossible to walk on the footpaths, especially those in Dadar and Elphinstone. We urged the BMC to give the hawkers a plot where they can set up their stalls every year. However, the hawkers do not want to move into an enclosed space as they fear their business will be hit,” said Anup Bhingarde, a member of Citizens’ Forum.

Last year, Citizens’ Forum and Friends of Dadar — an 800-member NGO — met the police and ward officials to chalk out a plan to shift the hawkers to Antonio Da Silva school’s playground. However, the hawkers refused, and the plan was scrapped.

The group wants the BMC to ask the hawkers to shift once again. “ There will be fewer traffic jams if the footpaths are freed for pedestrians. We are forced to walk on the road, which is unsafe. Dadar has a lot of old buildings with narrow entrances, which get blocked during Ganeshotsav. If there is a fire, residents will be in danger,” said Dilip Awati, member of Citizens’ Forum.

Under civic chief Ajoy Mehta’s ‘pedestrians first’ policy, ward officers have been directed to unclog all footpaths.