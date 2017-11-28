BMC to form cell that monitors old structures in Mumbai

In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon form a new cell to monitor dilapidated structures in the city and standardise their structural audits. The new cell will focus on older buildings and initiate necessary action for their safety.

The cell will identify structures that are older than 30 years and will issue notices to the societies concerned for further structural audits. The data of older buildings will be uploaded on a software, which will automatically alert officials about notices to be sent to the societies to conduct structural audits. Also, the cell will find the best possible ways to demolish high-rises, if required, and figure out new technology to safely carry out demolition work without harming nearby structures.

Speaking to HT, civic chief Ajoy Mehta said, “The new cell will also initiate necessary action against societies. Pending cases of dilapidated structures will be expedited. We have also invited suggestions and objections from citizens for the policy of dilapidated structures that has been uploaded on the BMC website.”

The move comes after the Siddhi Sai building collapse at Ghatkopar, which killed 17 residents in July this year. The BMC had formed a three-member committee, which offered 13 recommendations, including setting up this cell.

A senior civic officials said there are approximately more than 30,000 buildings in the city older than 30 years. He said, “Illegal alterations in these buildings will be monitored closely by this cell, which will also initiate action against them. Societies will have to get no objection certificates from the cell before carrying out alterations. The cell will have officials at the ward level, who will conduct regular surveys to determine the safety of these structures.”

There are more than 600 dilapidated structures in the city that are declared extremely dangerous for occupation. Hindustan Times had reported the BMC is coming up with a new policy for dilapidated structures. The policy for C1 category buildings (extremely dangerous and need to be demolished) aims to secure tenancy rights and enforce guidelines to determine dangerous buildings.