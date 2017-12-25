BMC to start construction of Mumbai’s first textile museum in February

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start building the city’s first textile museum at the defunct United Mill compound in Kalachowki in Chinchpokli in February.

BMC, on Friday, held a pre-bid meeting for the first phase of the museum. The museum — which will document, archive and represent Mumbai’s textile legacy — will be spread over 16.3 acres of land. 14 acres will be used for construction, and the rest for beautification.

The first phase consists of landscaping around a lake inside the compound, an amphitheatre, a seating area overlooking the lake and a cafeteria. This is estimated to cost the civic body around Rs6.6 crore.

According to a senior BMC official, the civic body received a good response at the pre-bid meeting, and tenders will be floated soon. “The renovation phase includes basic civil work, so bidders do not need exclusive expertise to carry out the work. Hence it will be completed on time.”

Phase one will include a musical fountain atop the lake, a laser show showcasing the old days of Girangaon. People from the amphitheatre can view the show.

However, the tenders will not include the construction of the fountain. The senior civic official said, “The musical water fountain will be a highly technical affair, and bidders will need expertise in the field. The BMC plans to invite an expression of interest (EOI). Based on the success of Friday’s pre-bid, the EOI for the musical fountain will be invited in January.’’

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta wants to retain the heritage aesthetic of the mill compound, and hence a group of students from JJ School of Arts has been roped in to design the architecture of the museum.