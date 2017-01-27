BMC worker killed himself after fight with wife in Mumbai

A 40-year-old sanitation worker with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) committed suicide at his Kandivli house on Friday morning. The police said he often had fights with his wife over his extra-marital affair.

According to Kandivli police officials, the deceased — identified as Sandeep Kamble — used to stay in BMC colony at Sai Nagar in Kandivli (west) with his wife and two teenage sons.

Police claimed Kamble ended his life between 9 am and 9.30 am on Friday when his wife had gone out to use the public lavatory. “Kamble locked the door from inside and used a rope to hang himself from the ceiling. When his wife returned and knocked the door, there was no response after which the neighbours broke the door,” said Mukund Pawar, senior inspector at the Kandivli police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kamble had an extra-marital affair with a woman for around two years. When his wife learnt about it, the couple started having frequent fights. They fought on Thursday night as well, said the police.

Officials said there were no signs of foul play. His children were away at the time of the incident and his wife had gone to the lavatory. Kamble did not leave behind a suicide note. The Kandivli police have filed an accidental death report and his body has been sent for autopsy to finalise the cause of death.

