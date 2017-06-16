BMC workers by day, students by night: These 23 Mumbaiites just passed their Class 10 exams

As many as 23 of the Mumbai civic body’s employees, aged between 30 and 50, recently cleared their Class 10 exams, proving the old adage — better late than never.

Their determination has not only made them role models for other employees in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but has also improved their chances of getting promotions and salary hikes, said assistant municipal commissioner Udaykumar Shiroorkar.

“News of their success has spread and made other employees more confident. Employees keep asking me to enrol them in school next year, which is a good sign,” said Shiroorkar, who spearheaded the campaign to improve literacy levels among the civic body’s class IV workers.

He said he was inspired to start this initiative when he visited the Dongri Municipal School and found out that it was to be shut owing to a lack of students.

“I discussed the idea of going to school with a few of BMC’s class IV employees, who work as sweepers, manhole cleaners and road and pipeline repairmen. I convinced them to work during the day and study at night. They agreed and enrolled at the Dongri Municipal School,” the official said.

Nilesh Sawant, 37, a road maintenance worker, secured 62%. “I am a matriculate today. All the credit goes to Shiroorkar saheb. Without his support, this would have not been possible,” he said.

“He persuaded us to study, filled our forms and helped study. He also bought our stationery,” he added.

Shiroorkar, who recently felicitated the 23 workers, said he appreciated their commitment to academics.

“Two workers, Jayshree Kamble and Kalpana Jadhav, travel around 44 km a day to reach work. They go to school after their work ends. Their efforts have yielded success,” he said.

Jadhav, who has a seven-year-old son, said she has realised the importance of education only now.“I had to quit school in 1998 owing to my family’s financial constraints. But, now that I have realised the importance of education, I will make sure that my son never quits school,” she said.

Kamble was happy with her results. “My family and I are thankful to Shiroorkar. I am happy as I will now be acknowledged as a literate person,” she said.