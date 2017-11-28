BMS paper leak: Probe panel wants Mumbai varsity to hire IT experts, train college staff

The University of Mumbai (MU) has accepted and decided to implement the recommendations of the internal committee that probed the recent incidents of paper leak.

On Tuesday, the committee tabled a report before the university’s board of examination and evaluation. “The board members discussed the findings of the report and decided to implement its suggestions,” said a source.

In its report, the committee suggested that MU should include information technology (IT) experts in its flying squads to keep an eye on digital infrastructure at colleges while preventing other malpractices. The report also recommended that the varsity organises a training workshops to familiarise college authorities with various security measures needed to secure the system — before every semester examination.

Source added that the committee wants the university to enforce various security measures at college-level. “The computer used for downloading question papers should be a standalone machine [with no connection to other computers in the college]. No other activity should take place in the space where papers are downloaded. There should be CCTV cameras to monitor paper downloading activity,” he added.

Speaking to HT, a teacher expressed scepticism over the corrective measures suggested by the committee to curb malpractices. “Most of the colleges don’t have sufficient resources to make arrangements for these measures. It’s not feasible for the university to around 800 affiliated colleges,” he said.

The university had appointed the committee after several papers of third-year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and BCom Accounting and Finance (BAF) were allegedly leaked between November 9 and 16 on a social media platform. The city police are probing the case and have arrested 13 people so far. HT had reported that the panel had faulted the varsity for not reviewing its Digital Exam Paper Delivery System (DEPDS) after introducing it in 2013.

According to the police, the main accused in paper leak incident, who works as a computer technician at a Kandivli college, was aware the university sends a password to the college principal and technical coordinator working at the institution, who download the examination papers one-and-a-half hours before the exam begins. The computer servers were interlinked, allowing the accused to copy the saved papers from the folder and send them to his mailbox and later to the agents who distributed them among students, said the police.

The university had earlier said that it has already appointed two expert squads to enquire whether colleges have been complying with the norms of paper delivery system. Workshops are also being conducted to train college staff.