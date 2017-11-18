BMS paper leak: Will decide on re-exam after police probe, says Mumbai university

A day after a student was caught with a copy of a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) paper on her mobile phone, University of Mumbai (MU) said that the decision to conduct a re-examination will be taken after the police enquiry and the university’s internal probe.

Speaking to HT, Arjun Ghatule, in-charge director, board of examination and evaluation at MU, said that the university is awaiting the results of an enquiry by the city police. Meanwhile, a committee appointed by the university is also investigating the incident.

"We will soon receive the reports from police as well as our own committees. Once the timing of the papers being posted on social media is ascertained, it will be clear whether it was a 'leak' or not. Based on that, we will decide whether to conduct a re-examination," he said. He added that if a college is found to be responsible for the leak, action will be taken against it.

A university official, however, suggested that there won’t be a re-examination as the paper didn't seem to have reached many students.

On Thursday, MVM College in Andheri caught a student from a Vile Parle college carrying a mobile phone during Marketing: E-commerce & Digital Marketing paper of BMS fifth semester examination, 45 minutes after the paper started at 11am. The phone had a copy of the paper on it. The college filed a complaint against the student at Amboli police station.

A day earlier HT had reported that several fifth semester BMS papers, held between Monday and Wednesday, were 'leaked' on a social media platform more than an hour before the examination.

The university sends the papers to exam centres online through its Digital Exam Paper Delivery System (DEPDS), which was introduced in 2013 in the wake of several paper leak incidents. The colleges receive a password to download the question papers from an MU portal, usually one and half hours before the paper starts. The papers are then printed by the college and distributed among the students.

Ghatule said that MU's online paper delivery method is a foolproof system with many in-built security features. "There's no problem in the technology. The leaks occur when humans get involved. But one will have to trust humans," he said.

Last year, a BMS paper was similarly ‘leaked’ on social media 30-40 minutes before the examination. No culprit of the incident was identified.