Body found on Juhu beach: Mumbai police arrest man for murdering his wife during fight

A day after a woman’s body was found washed ashore on Juhu Koliwada, the Santacruz police on Thursday have arrested her husband for killing her and dumping the body in Versova creek. She was identified with the help of a tattoo on her body.

The woman, Shakuntala Sharma, and her 38-year-old husband Prabhuprasad Saha, were residents of Shastri Nagar slum in Versova.

Saha, an auto-rickshaw driver, is a native of Nepal while Sharma is from Bhopal, said the police. The couple had been married for a year-and-a-half.

Sharma was not identified when her body was found. With the circumstances hinting foul play, the police had little clue to go on apart from a fairy tattoo on her back.

The police then circulated her photographs among their local informants. “Based on our informant network, it came to light that the woman had moved to Versova fromMadh in Malwaniand had been staying there with her husband for a couple of months,” said an officer.

After identifying her residence, a police team landed at Saha’s house and started inquiring about his wife. In the process, Saha broke down and confessed to the crime.

According to the police, the couple used to fight regularly as Saha was suspicious of his wife. A similar fight broke out on Tuesday night when Saha returned home.

“He strangled the woman in their house during the argument. It is unclear if he used some object to strangle her or did so with his hands. We are awaiting autopsy reports to confirm that,” said Shantanu Pawar, senior inspector at Santacruz police station.

After killing his wife, Saha stuffed her body in a plastic bag and carried it to Versova creek in an auto-rickshaw, between 12.30am and 1am. Due to the high tide, early Wednesday, the body surfaced on Juhu Koliwada.

Saha will be produced before a metropolitan court on Thursday.