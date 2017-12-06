Bogus caste certificates: 1,000 state govt employees may be sacked

After getting a legal notice, the state government has swung into action to terminate the services of those who got jobs based on fake caste certificates.

In July, the Supreme Court ruled that the jobs of employees who submitted invalid caste certificates could not be protected at any cost. It also had directed state governments to initiate action against such employees immediately. With no action even five months later, organisations fighting for the rights of the tribals have sent a legal notice warning the government that they would file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court if the employees are not sacked.

Taking note of it, the state held meetings in the last two weeks and asked all its departments across the state to submit information on such employees immediately.

According to the data received by the general administration department (GAD) till December 5, about 1,000 employees have invalidated certificates. The government has now sought the opinion of the advocate general and law and judiciary department.

“By issuing a government resolution in June 1995, the government had given protection to such employees. The government had decided to shift the employees recruited after the 1995-GR to their respective categories after their caste certificates proved to be invalid. In October 2015, the government issued a fresh GR extending the deadline of 1995’s GR till date. The GRs, however, been quashed by various court orders,” said an official from the GAD.

“We have now sought legal opinion on whether the termination is possible in phases or it has to be at one go. We are trying to avoid the uproar of the employees if the order is implemented in one go,” the official said.

The Maharashtra government held a high-level meeting with the officials, including chief secretary Sumit Mullick, on this issue at Raj Bhavan late on Wednesday.

Dasharath Madavi, founder president of Birsa Kranti Dal, one of the tribal welfare organisations that are moving court in contempt, said, “Even after the first GR was issued in 1995, not a single employee securing government job on bogus caste certificates was sacked. We have given government 15 days to act on the SC order.”