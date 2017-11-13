Bollywood stars should be more disciplined, says Maharashtra MLC who berated SRK

MLC Jayant Patil, who heckled actor Shah Rukh Khan for blocking access to the jetty at Gateway of India with his yacht, said Bollywood stars need to be disciplined.

The incident took place when Khan was returning to Mumbai from Alibaug, where he celebrated his birthday.

According to Patil, Khan parked his yacht at the jetty for more than 30 minutes, blocking the only way for public and private boats to enter Mumbai.

Despite several attempts, Khan was unavailable for comment.

Patil, who was waiting to board his own yacht, was apparently stuck around Gateway of India for half an hour.

Patil said, “Khan refused to come out of his yacht and remained seated inside, as the crowd went into a frenzy to catch a glimpse of him. The police were pushing people around. I got caught in the rush. Much later, a policeman recognised me, and helped me out. Policemen were clicking selfies with him.”

According to Patil, he had to go through Khan’s yacht to reach his own. On encountering Khan, he asked the actor if he had bought Alibaug. “It is important that actors realise how to behave in public. They can’t block public places to greet fans. Have you ever heard of a plane being blocked or delayed like this? Why is it okay to do that at Gateway of India? Why should the state’s resources [policemen] waste their time managing crowd for an actor?”

Patil has now written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting him to discipline star-struck police personnel. He said he would raise the issue in the legislature.

Patil is a leader of the Peasants and Workers Party, which has three MLAs and significant influence in Raigad. He owns PNP Maritime Services, which runs ferry services to Alibaug.