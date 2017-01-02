Bombay gymkhana management to meet over parking lot row with BMC

After being denied permission to renew the parking lot agreement and to serve liquor on its lawns during the New Year’s Eve party, the Bombay Gymkhana management will meet again over the week to decide on further course of action. The Gymkhana had to modify its party plans following the diktat by the government authorities just ahead of the celebrations.

The agreement that granted special parking permission to members of the Bombay Gymkhana on the footpath of MG Road, expired on July 15, 2016. The extension of permission was given on a quarterly basis or biannually for over a decade. However, this time, the Bombay Gymkhana had reportedly asked for extension for a year. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) refused, and has planned to move hawkers on the stretch.

The Bombay Gymkhana used to pay around Rs36 lakh to the BMC every year to use the parking space.

After the Mumbai (city) collector denied and the high court dismissed the petition by Bombay Gymkhana to serve liquor on its lawns, and the civic body refused to renew the agreement for the parking lot, the club modified the New Year’s celebrations.

“To cause no inconvenience to our members, we decide to modify the special celebrations planned on the lawns. However, the club was open for day to day functions,” said RN Renjen, CEO, Bombay Gymkhana.

The club has been in a tussle with the collector’s office and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) since August 2016 due to the civic body’s plan to widen Hazrimal Somani Marg. If the plan gets a nod, the elite club will have to part with 3,000 square metres of land for the road-widening work.