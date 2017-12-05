Bombay HC tells Centre not to insist on speed governors for cabs

Mumbai

The Bombay high court on Monday said the central government should not insist on installation of speed governors in black and yellow taxis and app-based cabs if speed limiting devices were not available with manufacturers.

“The state government (Maharashtra) has also said that manufacturers do not have speed governors,” said the division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Girish Kulkarni. “Then it is better that the union government relaxes the rule for some time. You (government) can make something compulsory only when it is available,” the bench added.

It was hearing a petition filed by the Mumbai Taximen’s Union challenging the government’s decision making installation of speed governors compulsory for all commercial vehicles. The bench was today informed that the state government had in August this year sent a letter to the union government raising the issue of non-availability of speed governors.

The court then directed the union ministry to consider the letter and take appropriate decision within three weeks. It also granted liberty to the petitioner body to make a representation to the union government on the issue.

The bench said speed governors were only one of the many solutions to ensure speed limits are being strictly followed by vehicles on the road. “By making speed governors compulsory, you (government) are taking care of the safety of taxi passengers only,” the judges said. “What about the safety of pedestrians and other persons who travel by private vehicles? Do these vehicles follow the speed limits prescribed on every road?” they sought to know.

“Bikers ride in the night at Marine Drive in south Mumbai and on the eastern and western express highways and the eastern freeway and the sea link...something needs to be done to stop that too,” they said.