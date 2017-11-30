Bombay high court allows MMRCL to ply heavy vehicles for Metro-3 work in south Mumbai

In a reprieve for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the Bombay high court on Thursday allowed it to ply heavy vehicles to remove debris from Metro-3 construction sites between 10pm and 1am in south Mumbai.

The bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and justice Mahesh Sonak granted the permission after advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said the work on the Metro line was being delayed because of the restrictions on plying heavy vehicles in south Mumbai. He also pointed out that the ban on entry of heavy vehicles in south Mumbai had created problems in the Metro line work as their heavy vehicles were not allowed to enter South Mumbai during the day.

He was responding to a petition filed by advocate Robin Jaisinghani complaining about construction equipment creating noise pollution. He opposed the plea saying the movement of heavy vehicles was a major source of noise pollution, besides the vibrations caused by hammering.

The bench, however, granted MMRCL permission to remove debris during the night till December 4, when the petition is posted for further hearing.

Jaisinghani complained that the work on the Metro route was being carried out in violation of noise pollution rules and August 2016 judgment of the high court that said no noise emitting equipment can be used in residential areas in the night time i.e. between 10pm and 6am.

The 50-year-old resident of Dalamal Tower in Cuffe Parade also said the construction work had received a nod from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on the condition that no construction activities would be conducted during the night. “Despite these rules, noise levels exceed 90 to 100 dB at any point of time,” he said.