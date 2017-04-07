Bombay high court asks state to compensate student who lost MBBS seat to college irregularities

Five years after she was denied admission to the MBBS course in a private college despite qualifying for it, a 24-year-old Firdos Vahajuddin Ansari from Raigad district will get Rs20 lakh as compensation. The Bombay high court held the Maharashtra government liable for failing to act against the colleges, which denied her admission and let in under qualified students instead, and ordered it to pay her the amount.

“Failure to secure admission despite having the merit has damaged her career and her right to practice as a doctor in future has been taken away,” said the division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Prakash Naik. “Such an act must have caused the petitioner and her family great mental agony, stress and torture.”

The bench held the state government liable as it had completely ignored the recommendations of the Pravesh Niyantran Samiti, framed in 2012.

The Samiti had pointed out the glaring violations committed by the private colleges, which had denied her admission and admitted lesser meritorious students instead. It asked the colleges to cancel the admissions and also move the apex court to seek an extension for the admission procedure so that deserving candidates get a bite at the cake. The state authorities did nothing even after this.

Ansari had approached the high court in 2013 and pointed out irregularities in the admission process of private unaided medical colleges, seeking a fresh round of admissions so that she could pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. Recently, she had filed a plea for compensation from the state because it had failed to act.

The plea was opposed by the state government, that contending that though Ansari could not get admission to MBBS course, she was pursuing a BDS course. Because this was a medical degree, her plea cannot be allowed. The high court rejected the objection.

The court also rejected the state’s contention that the irregularities were committed by private unaided medical colleges and therefore the state could not be made liable to compensate the petitioner. The bench discarded this contention saying that the petitioner was a victim of irregularities committed by two specific colleges and in spite of specific recommendations of the Pravesh Niyantran Samiti, the state had failed to act.

