Bombay high court declares Shiv Sena minister Khotkar’s election nomination invalid

In a jolt to Arjun Khotkar, Shiv Sena MLA and minister of state in the BJP-led Maharashtra government, the Bombay high court has declared his 2014 election nomination null and void as it was filed after the deadline.

This means that Khotkar ceases to be an MLA. The court, however, has granted him four weeks’ time to appeal against the order in Supreme Court.

Khotkar, who is minister of state for animal husbandry, dairy development, fisheries, said he would challenge the verdict as he was standing in queue to file the nomination when the deadline ended.

An MLA from Jalna Assembly constituency in Jalna district, Khotkar is serving his fourth term as a Sena legislator.

His election was challenged in the Aurangabad bench of Bombay high court by Congress candidate and former MLA Kailash Gorantyal on the grounds that the nomination was filed after the 3pm deadline decided by the Election Commission, and thus should be cancelled.

Khotkar told media that the deadline for filing nominations was 3pm, and that he had queued up much earlier. As it was the last day for filing nominations, the returning officer is required to accept all nominations of aspiring candidates standing in the queue, which is what was done, he said. “I will challenge the decision before the apex court.”