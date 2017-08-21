Boulders fall on Hubli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus express in Khandala ghat, 3 passengers injured

Three passengers of the Hubli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) express train were injured as boulders came crashing on a coach of the train while it was passing through Khandala ghat between Mumbai and Pune early morning.

The incident took place around 5.15am between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi section of the Khandala Ghat, which is about 110km away from Mumbai and considered one of the challenging ghats on Indian Railways.

The boulders fell on a sleeper coach of the train. (HT)

Railway sources said three injured passengers were admitted to primary health care center at Kalyan and senior railway officials rushed to the spot.

The boulders fell on a sleeper coach of the train. One of the boulders was stuck on the rooftop of the coach while another fell inside the coach tearing the roof of the coach which injured three passengers.

The train however was brought to nearest station in the same state.

CR spokesperson said the train was inspected after reaching Thakurwadi station. From there, it was brought to Karjat station, where the mechanical department team removed the boulders from the train, before it departed to LTT.