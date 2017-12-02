Brace for a bumpy Mumbai commute: 80 harbour line trains to be cancelled by December-end

Travelling on the harbour line? Brace for inconvenience by the end of this month, which is when the Central Railway will begin construction of the Seawoods-Uran line.

Trains will neither orginate from nor be terminated at Belapur station for five days. They will ply from Nerul station instead. However, services will be operational from Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), with some cancellations.

Close to 80 local train services will be cancelled during these five days. On one day, there will be a 13-hour block so the construction of railway connections from Belapur to Kharkopar stations can be completed.

“Commuters will be inconvenienced for five days, owing to work at Belapur station. We will inform commuters when the dates are finalised. They will have to go to Nerul or Panvel station and board a local train from there,” said a senior CR official.

The Seawoods–Uran railway project was proposed in 1997. The deadline by which the work must be completed is January 2019. The 23-km-long line will have 10 stations — Seawoods, Sarsangam, Targhatr, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Gavar, Ranjanpada, Nhava Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran.

“We plan to complete work on the line till Kharkopar station by February 2018,” said a CR official.