Brace for delays on Central Railway on Sunday

With a mega block on the harbour line and special traffic and power block on the main line, be ready to face hassles during your commute on the Central Railway – both suburban and long-distance trains – on Sunday.

The traffic and power block will be imposed on the main line between Kalyan and Titwala stations for removal of old abandoned overhead pipeline near Shahad station. The block will start at 9.30am and end at noon.

During the block period, suburban services between the two stations will remain suspended.

The CR has cancelled Panchvati express and Manmad-LTT express trains on both the directions and has also re-scheduled several long distance trains, including Mahanagari express.

The mega block on the harbour line will be between Neral and Panvel stations. The block will begin at 11.20am and end at 4.20pm. According to the CR, the suburban services on the harbour and trans-horbour line will run only till Nerul.

Don’t disrupt suburban services: Prabhu tweets

In the wake of the recent rail rokos, railway minister Suresh Prabhu, who also hails from the city, has urged citizens not to disrupt railway services.

The Central Railway (CR) has witnessed 10 public agitations in less than a year, of which 8 were in 2016, while 2 this month. On Friday, a day after mob blocked train operations at Titwala for more than 90 minutes, Prabhu tweeted: “Rail is preferred mode of transport for poor, common people. Please don’t disrupt traffic, causes inconvenience to those who can’t afford.”

Fifteen suburban services were cancelled on Thursday and around 50 services were delayed as 1,000 people protested against the demolition of their slums near the tracks for nearly 90 minutes.

