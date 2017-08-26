Brace for heavy rain in Mumbai over the next two days

Mumbai’s most celebrated festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, began on Friday accompanied by heavy rain. Moderate showers continued on Saturday.

The weather bureau predicted moderate to heavy rain for Sunday and heavy to very heavy rain between Monday and Tuesday.

“A cyclonic circulation over central parts of the country has led to the formation of a strong pressure gradient over the Konkan coast. There has been a rise in wind speed and moisture incursions,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “From Monday onwards, this weather system is likely to move closer to the state, which will pave the way for heavy to very heavy rain along the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, and isolated locations across north central Maharastra, Vidarbha and Marathwada.”

Till 8.30am on Saturday, Mumbai recorded 1824mm rain since the beginning of the monsoon, which was 11mm short of the average till August 26.

Between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday, Santacruz weather station — representative of the suburbs — recorded 90mm rain while Colaba — representative of south Mumbai — recorded 39mm rain. On Saturday, Santacruz and Colaba recorded 22.8mm and 20mm rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

According to rainfall data from the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research, Ghatkopar recorded the maximum rain in the city on Saturday at 101.8mm.