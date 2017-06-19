Amit Shah, BJP worry about mid-term polls, we care for Kashmir, Darjeeling, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena taunted its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the party should focus on bringing stability to sensitive areas such as Kashmir and Darjeeling, rather than worrying about mid-term elections and completing a full five-year term in Maharashtra.

The taunt came a day after BJP president Amit Shah met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to discuss next month’s presidential polls. BJP sources said the two leaders agreed to put the recent bitterness behind them and work together.

“Whatever has to happen with the mid-term election in Maharashtra will happen. According to Amit Shah, there will be a BJP government even after the election. A president of their choice will be elected. They will contest every election and win, but will we win the fight in Kashmir? Will the lives of soldiers be saved and will Kashmir remain on the Indian map without the sacrifice of soldiers? The country needs answers to these questions,” read an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Shah recently said the BJP was ready for mid-term polls in Maharashtra.

“Shah and his party are more worried about a mid-term election. We give them our best wishes. We are more worried about what will happen to Kashmir and Darjeeling, which is burning owing to violence, rather than a mid-term election,” read the Shiv Sena’s editorial.

The party said the BJP should not try to take political advantage of the situation in Darjeeling owing to political differences with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP and Shiv Sena’s relationship has been increasingly choppy of late. The Shiv Sena openly supported the recent farmers’ agitation in Maharashtra, taking to the streets to protest against the government and bitterly criticising the BJP. The party also made veiled threats about withdrawing from the government.